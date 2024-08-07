Earthquake today: 5.3 magnitude quake strikes America’s southern California

Livemint
Published7 Aug 2024, 10:25 AM IST
Earthquake today: California was struck by an earthquake of magnitude 5,3 on Richter scale
Earthquake today: An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 magnitude on Richter scale struck near Lamont town in California on Wednesday, the United States Geological Survey said in a post on X.

“Notable quake, preliminary info: M 5.3 - 23 km SW of Lamont, CA https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/ci40865184?utm_source=dlvr.it&utm_medium=twitter&utm_campaign=usgs_quake," read a post by USGS Earthquakes. 

The U.S. Geological Survey said the 5.2 magnitude temblor stuck at 9:09 p.m. and was centered near Mettler, an unincorporated area in Kern County about 85 miles (137 kilometers) from downtown Los Angeles.

Authorities in Los Angeles and other affected communities were checking for any damage to infrastructure.

The earthquake was felt at Dodger Stadium in the middle of the seventh inning of a baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Philadelphia Phillies, but the quake garnered no discernable reaction from the crowd.

The Kern County Fire Department said in a social media post that firefighters in the area would survey their districts.

(More to come)

 

First Published:7 Aug 2024, 10:25 AM IST
