Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / World/  Earthquake today: 5.3 magnitude quake strikes America's southern California

Earthquake today: 5.3 magnitude quake strikes America's southern California

Livemint

Earthquake today: 5.3 magnitude quake strikes America's southern California

Earthquake today: California was struck by an earthquake of magnitude 5,3 on Richter scale

Earthquake today: An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 magnitude on Richter scale struck near Lamont town in California on Wednesday, the United States Geological Survey said in a post on X.

“Notable quake, preliminary info: M 5.3 - 23 km SW of Lamont, CA https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/ci40865184?utm_source=dlvr.it&utm_medium=twitter&utm_campaign=usgs_quake," read a post by USGS Earthquakes.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

The U.S. Geological Survey said the 5.2 magnitude temblor stuck at 9:09 p.m. and was centered near Mettler, an unincorporated area in Kern County about 85 miles (137 kilometers) from downtown Los Angeles.

Authorities in Los Angeles and other affected communities were checking for any damage to infrastructure.

The earthquake was felt at Dodger Stadium in the middle of the seventh inning of a baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Philadelphia Phillies, but the quake garnered no discernable reaction from the crowd.

The Kern County Fire Department said in a social media post that firefighters in the area would survey their districts.

(More to come)

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.