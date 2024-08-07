Earthquake today: 5.3 magnitude quake strikes America's southern California

Earthquake today: An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 magnitude on Richter scale struck near Lamont town in California on Wednesday, the United States Geological Survey said in a post on X. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Notable quake, preliminary info: M 5.3 - 23 km SW of Lamont, CA https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/ci40865184?utm_source=dlvr.it&utm_medium=twitter&utm_campaign=usgs_quake," read a post by USGS Earthquakes.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply The U.S. Geological Survey said the 5.2 magnitude temblor stuck at 9:09 p.m. and was centered near Mettler, an unincorporated area in Kern County about 85 miles (137 kilometers) from downtown Los Angeles. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Authorities in Los Angeles and other affected communities were checking for any damage to infrastructure.

The earthquake was felt at Dodger Stadium in the middle of the seventh inning of a baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Philadelphia Phillies, but the quake garnered no discernable reaction from the crowd.

The Kern County Fire Department said in a social media post that firefighters in the area would survey their districts. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}