Earthquake Today: 5.5 magnitude quake hits Pakistan, 3 people injured in third quake within 24 hours

Just within a span of 24 hours, a third earthquake magnitude 3.8 on the Richter Scale jolted Pakistan on Sunday, a statement by the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

According to the details, the third earthquake took place at a shallow depth of 15km, making it susceptible to aftershocks. While two houses were destroyed in the earthquake, three others were partially damaged.

In a post on X, the NCS said, “EQ of M: 3.8, On: 29/06/2025 11:21:10 IST, Lat: 32.03 N, Long: 72.31 E, Depth: 15 Km, Location: Pakistan.”

The Express Tribune newspaper reported that the Earthquake Monitoring Centre said the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) initiated relief operations in the affected area.

Meanwhile, the PDMA teams are assessing the full scale of the damage and distributing tents to those displaced by the earthquake.

Previous earthquakes: Earlier in the day, an earthquake of magnitude 4.5 jolted Pakistan, a statement by the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.5, On: 29/06/2025 08:02:51 IST, Lat: 30.24 N, Long: 69.86 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Pakistan.

Another earthquake of magnitude 5.2 on the Richter Scale jolted Pakistan in the wee hours.

In a post on X, the NCS said, “EQ of M: 5.2, On: 29/06/2025 03:54:02 IST, Lat: 30.25 N, Long: 69.82 E, Depth: 150 Km, Location: Pakistan.”

As per the details, Pakistan is one of the most seismically active countries in the world, being crossed by several major faults, resulting in earthquakes which are destructive.

It geologically overlaps both the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates. Balochistan, the Federally Administered Tribal Areas, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan provinces lie on the southern edge of the Eurasian plate on the Iranian Plateau.

Sindh, Punjab and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir provinces lie on the northwestern edge of the Indian plate in South Asia. Hence, this region is prone to violent earthquakes as the two tectonic plates collide.