Earthquake today: 5.5 magnitude tremors jolt southwestern Japan

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.5 hit south-western Japan on Thursday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

Published3 Jul 2025, 03:04 PM IST
A 5.5 magnitude earthquake struck southwestern Japan on Thursday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The earthquake's epicentre was off the coast of the Tokara island chain in Kagoshima prefecture, nearly 1,200 kilometres away from Tokyo.

While the earthquake was near to strong, no tsunami warning was issued.

Seismic intensity of '6 lower' on Japan's 1-7 scale was observed at Akuseki Island, the agency added.

