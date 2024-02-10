Earthquake today: 5.7 magnitude quake hits Mauna Loa volcano on Hawaii's Big Island
A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck Mauna Loa, the world's largest active volcano in Hawaii, causing some shaking and power outages but no serious damage.
A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck the world’s largest active volcano on Friday — Mauna Loa on the Big Island of Hawaii — knocking items off shelves and cutting power in a nearby town but not immediately prompting reports of serious damage.
