Earthquake today: 5.3 magnitude quake hits Pakistan, tremors felt across North India

Geologically, Pakistan straddles the boundary between the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates. The provinces of Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and the Federally Administered Tribal Areas are situated on the southern edge of the Eurasian Plate, while Sindh, Punjab, and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir lie on the northwestern edge of the Indian Plate. The ongoing collision between these two tectonic plates makes the region highly susceptible to powerful and damaging earthquakes.