Earthquake today: 5.8 magnitude quake jolts Mexico | Watch video
Earthquake today: 5.8 magnitude quake jolts Mexico | Watch video

 Livemint

Earthquake today: An earthquake of 5.8 magnitude on the Richter Scale jolted Mexico on Thursday afternoon (local time).

An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 on the Richter Scale jolted Mexico on Thursday afternoon (local time) at 2:03 pm at a depth of 44.4 kilometers, the US Geological Survey (USGS) informed. The quake occurred 10 km North-northeast of Chiautla de Tapia, Mexico.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the USGS wrote, “Notable quake, preliminary info: M 5.8 - 10 km NNE of Chiautla de Tapia, Mexico." Take a look at the video below,

Head of Government of Mexico City Matri Batres said that no damage has been reported in Mexico City so far. “The earthquake is calculated at 6 degrees. Epicenter is located on the border of Puebla and Guerrero. The early evaluation system was activated. No damage has been reported in Mexico City so far," the official said. 

In a separate post on X, Batres stated that he had received a call from Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on the possible damages caused by the earthquake.

"I inform you that before attending various interviews with the media, I received a call from President @lopezobrador_ to ask me about possible damages derived from the earthquake. I informed him that all services were functioning normally, that the balance was white so far, and that we would continue receiving reports," Batres said. 

(Disclaimer: This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)

Published: 08 Dec 2023, 08:16 AM IST
