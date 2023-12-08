Earthquake today: 5.8 magnitude quake jolts Mexico | Watch video

An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 on the Richter Scale jolted Mexico on Thursday afternoon (local time) at 2:03 pm at a depth of 44.4 kilometers, the US Geological Survey (USGS) informed. The quake occurred 10 km North-northeast of Chiautla de Tapia, Mexico.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the USGS wrote, “Notable quake, preliminary info: M 5.8 - 10 km NNE of Chiautla de Tapia, Mexico." Take a look at the video below,

Head of Government of Mexico City Matri Batres said that no damage has been reported in Mexico City so far. “The earthquake is calculated at 6 degrees. Epicenter is located on the border of Puebla and Guerrero. The early evaluation system was activated. No damage has been reported in Mexico City so far," the official said.

In a separate post on X, Batres stated that he had received a call from Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on the possible damages caused by the earthquake.

"I inform you that before attending various interviews with the media, I received a call from President @lopezobrador_ to ask me about possible damages derived from the earthquake. I informed him that all services were functioning normally, that the balance was white so far, and that we would continue receiving reports," Batres said.

(Disclaimer: This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.