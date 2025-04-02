Earthquake today: 6.0-magnitude quake strikes Kyushu, Japan

A strong earthquake measuring 6.0 on the Richter Scale struck Japan’s Kyushu region on Wednesday at 7:34 PM (IST), according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 30 kilometers, with its epicenter recorded at Latitude 31.09 N and Longitude 131.47 E. The NCS confirmed the details in a post on X, stating: "EQ of M: 6.0, On: 02/04/2025 19:34:00 IST, Lat: 31.09 N, Long: 131.47 E, Depth: 30 Km, Location: Kyushu, Japan."

There have been no immediate reports of casualties or significant damage. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation.