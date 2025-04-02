Earthquake today: 6.0-magnitude quake strikes Kyushu, Japan

Written By Ravi Hari
Published2 Apr 2025, 08:44 PM IST
A strong earthquake measuring 6.0 on the Richter Scale struck Japan’s Kyushu region on Wednesday at 7:34 PM (IST), according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 30 kilometers, with its epicenter recorded at Latitude 31.09 N and Longitude 131.47 E. The NCS confirmed the details in a post on X, stating: "EQ of M: 6.0, On: 02/04/2025 19:34:00 IST, Lat: 31.09 N, Long: 131.47 E, Depth: 30 Km, Location: Kyushu, Japan."

There have been no immediate reports of casualties or significant damage. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation.

Japan, located on the Pacific Ring of Fire, frequently experiences seismic activity due to its position along multiple tectonic plate boundaries. Residents in affected areas are advised to remain cautious and follow safety instructions issued by local authorities.

First Published:2 Apr 2025, 08:44 PM IST
