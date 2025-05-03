Earthquake today: 6.0 quake strikes Indonesia’s Sulawesi; no tsunami threat

A magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck Indonesia's Sulawesi region on Saturday (May 3), according to the country's Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG). The agency reported on X (formerly Twitter) that there was no risk of a tsunami following the tremor.

The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) measured the earthquake at a magnitude of 5.9, with a depth of 109 km (68 miles). The epicenter was located in the Sulawesi region, which is known for its seismic activity.

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties in the wake of the earthquake, which occurred in a region frequently affected by natural disasters due to its location along the Pacific Ring of Fire.

Indonesian authorities are continuing to monitor the situation, but initial reports indicate that the earthquake did not cause significant disruptions.

Residents of Sulawesi and surrounding areas are advised to remain alert and follow official updates.