Earthquake today: 6.0 quake strikes Indonesia’s Sulawesi; no tsunami threat

Indonesia's Sulawesi region was shaken by a magnitude 6.0 earthquake on May 3, with no tsunami risk reported. The tremor, measured at 5.9 by the EMSC, occurred at a depth of 109 km. There have been no reports of damage or casualties.

Written By Ravi Hari
Published3 May 2025, 06:58 PM IST
A magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck Indonesia’s Sulawesi region on May 3, according to the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG). (Representative file photo)

A magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck Indonesia's Sulawesi region on Saturday (May 3), according to the country's Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG). The agency reported on X (formerly Twitter) that there was no risk of a tsunami following the tremor.

The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) measured the earthquake at a magnitude of 5.9, with a depth of 109 km (68 miles). The epicenter was located in the Sulawesi region, which is known for its seismic activity.

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties in the wake of the earthquake, which occurred in a region frequently affected by natural disasters due to its location along the Pacific Ring of Fire.

Indonesian authorities are continuing to monitor the situation, but initial reports indicate that the earthquake did not cause significant disruptions.

Residents of Sulawesi and surrounding areas are advised to remain alert and follow official updates.

This is a developin story. Please check back for updates

 
First Published:3 May 2025, 06:58 PM IST
