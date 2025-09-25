Subscribe

Earthquake today: 6.2 magnitude quake strikes Venezuela

A 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck Venezuela at 03:51:55 IST on Thursday, with an epicentre at 9.87° N latitude and 70.82° W longitude, and a depth of 10 km. No reports of casualties or significant damage have been reported.

Published25 Sep 2025, 07:08 AM IST
Earthquake today: 6.2 magnitude quake strikes Venezuela (Representational image)

A strong earthquake measuring 6.2 on the Richter scale struck Venezuela in the early hours of Thursday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

According to the NCS, the earthquake was recorded at 03:51:55 IST on Thursday, with its epicentre located at a latitude of 9.87° North and a longitude of 70.82° West. The tremor had a depth of 10 kilometres.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 6.2, On: 25/09/2025 03:51:55 IST, Lat: 9.87 N, Long: 70.82 W, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Venezuela."

At this time, there have been no official reports of casualties or significant damage.

(With inputs from ANI)

 
 
