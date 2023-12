An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 on the Richter scale occurred in Japan's Kuril Islands on 27 December, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) informed.

According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at around 2.45 pm IST at a depth of 10 km.

The epicentre of the earthquake was found to be at latitude 44.36 and longitude 149.23, as per the NCS.

This is a developing story, it will be updated shortly.

