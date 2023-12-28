Earthquake today: 6.3 magnitude quake hits Japan's Kuril Islands

An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 on the Richter scale occurred in Japan's Kuril Islands on 27 December, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) informed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at around 2.45 pm IST at a depth of 10 km.

The epicentre of the earthquake was found to be at latitude 44.36 and longitude 149.23, as per the NCS.

This is a developing story, it will be updated shortly.

