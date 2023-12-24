Earthquake today: 6.3 magnitude quake strikes Taiwan region

An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 struck the Taiwan region early on Sunday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said as quoted by Reuters. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The quake's epicenter was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), it said.

(Disclaimer: This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)

