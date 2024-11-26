Earthquake Today: An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 occurred on 26 November 2024 in Japan's north-central region of Noto Peninsula at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles) at around 10.47 pm, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Though there was no danger of a tsunami. USGS put the magnitude at 6.1, reported AP. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

"This earthquake may cause slight changes to sea levels along the coast of Japan, but there is no expectation of damage", Japan's Cabinet Office said on social media platform X.

No abnormality has been detected in a local nuclear power plant, public broadcaster NHK quoted nuclear regulation authorities as saying.

Earlier on 1 January 2024, a 7.6 magnitude earthquake struck the Noto region, killing more than 370 people and damaging roads and other infrastructure.

Meanwhile on Tuesday, NHK public television said no abnormality was reported at a nuclear power plant on the northern tip of the Noto Peninsula. Two idled reactors at the Shika nuclear power plant suffered minor damage, though there was no radiation leak — rekindling concern about nuclear safety and emergency response in the region.

Japan is one of the world's most tectonically active countries, and is sitting on top of four major tectonic plates along the western edge of the Pacific "Ring of Fire".

Home to around 125 million people, the archipelago experiences around 1,500 jolts every year and accounts for around 18 percent of the world's earthquakes.

The vast majority are mild, although the damage they cause varies according to their location and the depth below the Earth's surface at which they strike.

Earthquake in Assam: Earlier on 12 November, an earthquake of magnitude 3.6 occurred at 12:28 pm in Karbi Anglong, Assam, at a depth of 20 km, with coordinates 26.40°N latitude and 93.03°E longitude, informed National Center for Seismology.

Earlier in the day, an earthquake with a magnitude of 3.0 struck Rohtak, Haryana, at 07:50 am, with a depth of 7 km, located at latitude 28.75 N and longitude 76.78 E.