Business News/ News / World/  Earthquake today: Quake of 6.4 magnitude jolts Suva in Fiji

Earthquake today: Quake of 6.4 magnitude jolts Suva in Fiji

ANI

6.4 magnitude earthquake hits Suva, Fiji. NCS reports epicenter 591 km SW of Suva. Depth measured at 10 km. No casualties reported yet.

The earthquake led to panic in some parts with people rushing outdoors for safety. Photo: AP (Representative Image)

An earthquake of 6.4 magnitude struck the Suva in Fiji during the early hours of Wednesday (local time), the National Center for Seismology (NCS) reported.

The depth of the earthquake was measured at 10 km and the epicentre was 591 km South-West of Suva in Fiji.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 6.4, Occurred on 27-03-2024, 06:58:17 IST, Lat: -21.21 & Long: 173.85, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 591km SW of Suva, Fiji," said the NCS in a post on X.

The National Center for Seismology (NCS) is the nodal agency of the Government of India for monitoring earthquake activity.

No casualties have been reported so far. Further details are awaited.

