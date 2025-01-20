Earthquake Today: A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck southern Taiwan near the city of Chiayi, according to the island's weather bureau. Taiwan's Tainan Science Park, home to major tech companies including TSMC, evacuated personnel from buildings following a significant earthquake. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Chipmaker TSMC said it had evacuated staff at its factories in central and southern Taiwan.

The quake shook buildings in the capital, Taipei. The quake had a depth of 9.4 km (6 miles) with its epicentre in Dapu township, the weather administration said.

The fire department said three people were trapped in a damaged building in the city of Tainan and rescue workers were on their way.

The science park in Tainan, home to major factories including of chipmaker TSMC, said buildings were evacuated.

Taiwan lies near the junction of two tectonic plates and is prone to earthquakes.

In April, a 7.2 magnitude quake hit the east coast county of Hualien, killing 13 people.

More than 100 people were killed in a quake in southern Taiwan in 2016 and a 7.3 magnitude quake killed more than 2,000 people in 1999.

Taiwan has a history of devastating earthquakes, with two of the most catastrophic events occurring in the 20th century. The 1935 Hsinchu-Taichung earthquake, which struck on April 21, resulted in over 3,200 fatalities and extensive destruction, including the complete destruction of nearly 18,000 homes.

This earthquake was particularly notable for its significant geological impact, occurring at the intersection of major fault lines and causing severe displacement. The aftermath prompted changes in building codes and disaster preparedness in Taiwan.

Another major earthquake was the 1999 Chi-Chi earthquake, which registered a magnitude of 7.7 and caused approximately 2,400 deaths along with extensive property damage.