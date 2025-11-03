Earthquake today: 5.8 magnitude shallow quake strikes Russia's Kamchatka region

A 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck the east coast of Russia's Kamchatka, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said on Monday.

The quake struck at a shallow depth of 24 km, USGS further said.

Earlier, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) had put the magnitude of the quake at 6.4.

Monday's quake in Kamchatka comes mere months after a monster 8.8 earthquake in July this year triggered a Pacific-wide tsunami warning.

Despite its magnitude—the July quake was the most powerful earthquake recorded worldwide since the 2011 Tōhoku earthquake in Japan, and is tied with the 1906 Ecuador–Colombia and 2010 Chile earthquakes as the sixth-strongest ever—there was minimal casualties and damages, with only one death reported.

Earlier in September, NCS reported two significant earthquakes near the East Coast of Kamchatka.

Earlier in July, a powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.8 had struck off the east coast of Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula on a Wednesday morning, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) stated, triggering tsunami alerts across the Pacific, including Russia, Japan, Guam, Hawaii, and Alaska.

According to a post on X by the NCS, the earthquake had taken place at a latitude of 52.56 north and a longitude of 160.10 east, and was at a depth of 55 kilometres.

The Kamchatka Peninsula is the meeting point of the Pacific and North American tectonic plates, making it a seismic hot zone, ANI reported.

The Alaska-Aleutian subduction system is one of the most seismically active globally, producing more earthquakes greater than M8 over the last century than any other. Many of these earthquakes, as well as coastal and submarine landslides, have created tsunamis.

The region contains over 130 volcanoes and volcanic fields, and contains well over three-quarters of US volcanoes that have erupted in the last two hundred years.