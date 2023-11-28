Earthquake today: 6.6 magnitude quake strikes Wewak, Papua New Guinea

An earthquake of magnitude 6.6 struck Wewak, Papua New Guinea, on Tuesday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The quake was at a depth of 44 km (27.34 miles), USGS said.

Australia's Bureau of Meteorology said there was no tsunami threat to Australia from the quake.

