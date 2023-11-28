Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / World/  Earthquake today: 6.6 magnitude quake strikes Wewak, Papua New Guinea

Earthquake today: 6.6 magnitude quake strikes Wewak, Papua New Guinea

Reuters

An earthquake of magnitude 6.6 struck Wewak, Papua New Guinea, at a depth of 44 km.

Magnitude 6.6 earthquake strikes Wewak, Papua New Guinea.

An earthquake of magnitude 6.6 struck Wewak, Papua New Guinea, on Tuesday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The quake was at a depth of 44 km (27.34 miles), USGS said.

Australia's Bureau of Meteorology said there was no tsunami threat to Australia from the quake.

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.