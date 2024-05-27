Hello User
Business News/ News / World/  Earthquake today: 6.6 magnitude tremor hits Tonga but no reports of tsunami risk or damage

Earthquake today: 6.6 magnitude tremor hits Tonga but no reports of tsunami risk or damage

AP

A 6.6 magnitude earthquake struck Tonga with its epicenter 198 kilometers north of Nuku'alofa. No tsunami warnings or damage reported.

The Hawaii-based Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said there was no risk of the quake causing a tsunami.

A strong earthquake struck the South Pacific Island nation of Tonga on Monday, but there were no tsunami warnings or immediate reports of damage.

The quake had a preliminary magnitude of 6.6 when it hit at 9:47 a.m. local time, the U.S. Geological Survey said. Its epicenter was 198 kilometers (123 miles) north of the capital, Nuku'alofa, at a depth of 112 kilometers (70 miles).

Also Read: Earthquake today: 6.3 magnitude tremor hits South Pacific Island Vanuatu; no reports of tsunami risk or damage

Tonga sits on the Pacific “Ring of Fire," the arc of seismic faults around the Pacific Ocean where much of the world’s earthquake and volcanic activity occurs.

