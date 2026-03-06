Subscribe

Earthquake today: 6.7-Magnitude quake hits Solomon Islands' Kirakira

Mausam Jha
Published6 Mar 2026, 08:16 PM IST
Illustration showing a seismograph reading and the globe. For representational purposes.
Illustration showing a seismograph reading and the globe. For representational purposes.(Pixabay)
Earthquake today: 6.7-Magnitude quake hits Solomon Islands' Kirakira, Reuters reported, citing USGS.

(This is breaking news; check back later for updates)

