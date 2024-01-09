Hello User
Earthquake today: 6.7 magnitude quake jolts Talaud Islands in Indonesia

Livemint

The earthquake of Magnitude 6.7 occurred on 09-01-2024 in Talaud Islands, Indonesia.

A magnitude 6.7 earthquake hits Talaud Islands, Indonesia.

An earthquake of magnitude 6.7 on Tuesday morning jolted the Talaud islands of Indonesia, according to the National Center of Seismology. The quake occurred at 2.18 am today.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), NCS wrote, “Earthquake of Magnitude:6.7, Occurred on 09-01-2024, 02:18:47 IST, Lat: 4.75 & Long: 126.38, Depth: 80 Km ,Location: Talaud Islands,Indonesia."

(Disclaimer: This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)

