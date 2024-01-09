Earthquake today: 6.7 magnitude quake jolts Talaud Islands in Indonesia

An earthquake of magnitude 6.7 on Tuesday morning jolted the Talaud islands of Indonesia, according to the National Center of Seismology. The quake occurred at 2.18 am today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), NCS wrote, “Earthquake of Magnitude:6.7, Occurred on 09-01-2024, 02:18:47 IST, Lat: 4.75 & Long: 126.38, Depth: 80 Km ,Location: Talaud Islands,Indonesia."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(Disclaimer: This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!