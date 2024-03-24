Active Stocks
Earthquake Today: 6.9 magnitude earthquake jolts Papua New Guinea

ANI

Earthquake Today: The United States Geological Survey recorded the depth of the earthquake at 35 km and measured the epicentre at 32 km east-north-east of the small settlement of Ambunti in northern Papua New Guinea.

File image of locals walking along a small beach on the outskirts of Port Moresby in Papua New Guinea (Reuters / David Gray / File Photo)

Earthquake Today March 23: An earthquake of 6.9 magnitude struck a remote part of northern Papua New Guinea in the early hours of Sunday (local time), the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

The depth of the earthquake was measured at 35 km and the epicentre was 32 km east-north-east of the small settlement of Ambunti.

No casualties have been reported so far. Further details are awaited.

Earthquakes are common in Papua New Guinea, which sits on top of the seismic "Ring of Fire" – an arc of intense tectonic activity that stretches through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

A strong earthquake of 7.0 magnitude killed at least seven people in April last year.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Published: 24 Mar 2024, 07:08 AM IST
