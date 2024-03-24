Earthquake Today: 6.9 magnitude earthquake jolts Papua New Guinea
Earthquake Today: The United States Geological Survey recorded the depth of the earthquake at 35 km and measured the epicentre at 32 km east-north-east of the small settlement of Ambunti in northern Papua New Guinea.
Earthquake Today March 23: An earthquake of 6.9 magnitude struck a remote part of northern Papua New Guinea in the early hours of Sunday (local time), the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.
