Earthquake Today: 6.9 magnitude earthquake jolts Papua New Guinea

Earthquake Today March 23: An earthquake of 6.9 magnitude struck a remote part of northern Papua New Guinea in the early hours of Sunday (local time), the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The depth of the earthquake was measured at 35 km and the epicentre was 32 km east-north-east of the small settlement of Ambunti.

No casualties have been reported so far. Further details are awaited. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earthquakes are common in Papua New Guinea, which sits on top of the seismic "Ring of Fire" – an arc of intense tectonic activity that stretches through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

A strong earthquake of 7.0 magnitude killed at least seven people in April last year.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.