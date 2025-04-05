Earthquake today: 6.9-magnitude quake hits off Papua New Guinea coast; Tsunami warning cancelled

Earthquake today: According to the US Geological Survey, an earthquake of 6.9 magnitude shook Papua New Guinea on Saturday morning (local time), leading a Tsunami warning, which was later cancelled.

News agency AP reported the quake was shallow, striking the Pacific island nation at a depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles) on Saturday morning local time. Thev quake was centered offshore, 194 km (120 miles) east of the town of Kimbe, on the New Britain island.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center later cancelled an alert issued immediately after the quake that warned of waves of 1 to 3 meters along some parts of the Papua New Guinea coastline. An alert about smaller waves of 0.3 m issued for nearby Solomon Islands was also withdrawn.

As more than 500,000 people reside on the island of New Britain, there were no immediate reports of damage.

Citizens react Kimbe's Liamo Reef Resort's receptionist Marolyn Simbiken stated so far she had not seen any damage. “We did feel the earthquake here. But there's not big damage. Nothing was damaged here and there was no evacuation," AFP quoted her as saying. Walindi Plantation Resort worker Barbara Aibilo said she felt a "slight shake".

Neigbours of Papua New Guinea Coast Papua New Guinea sits on the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” the arc of seismic faults around the Pacific Ocean where much of the world’s earthquake and volcanic activity takes place. Australia's Bureau of Meteorology stated there was no tsunami risk to the country, which is Papua New Guinea's closest neighbour, including no warning was issued for New Zealand.