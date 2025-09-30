Earthquake Today: 6.9 magnitude tremor rattles Philippines' Calape

Earthquake Today: An earthquake measuring 6.9 in magnitude struck Philippines' Calape on Tuesday. The epicentre of the quake was around 11 kilometres (seven miles) east-southeast of Calape, a municipality in Bohol province with a population of around 33,000 people.

The USGS had reported a magnitude reading of 7.0, before revising it down, mentioned a report by AP.

Sometime before the earthquake in Calape, Philippines' Leyte Island was struck by a quake of magnitude 6.7 as per the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ).

Are there any tsunami threats post the earthquake? The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said "there is no tsunami threat from this earthquake" and "no action is required".

Earthquakes in Philippines Quakes are a near-daily occurrence in the Philippines, which is situated on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", an arc of intense seismic activity stretching from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

Although most quakes are too weak to be felt by humans, strong and destructive tremors hit randomly, with no technology available to predict when and where they might strike.

Earlier today, a 4.7 magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar. Tremors were felt across parts of Northeast India, with the aftershocks leaving traces in parts of Assam, Manipur, and Nagaland.

Earthquake in Myanmar today According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake struck close to the India-Myanmar border, around 27 km from Manipur's Ukhrul.

Tuesday's quake follows two back-to-back earthquakes that jolted Myanmar on Sunday, September 28. The first, a magnitude 4.0 quake, struck Myanmar at a shallow depth of 10km, making it susceptible to aftershocks.