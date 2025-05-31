Earthquake today: 6.1-magnitude tremor shakes Japan's Hokkaido

The JMA added that the earthquake occurred at a depth of 20 kms. Till now, no tsunami warning was issued.

A magnitude 6.1 earthquake on Saturday struck off the coast of Kushiro in Japan’s northern island of Hokkaido at 14:07 local time, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).

The JMA added that the earthquake occurred at a depth of 20 kms. Till now, no tsunami warning was issued. 

Earlier tremors were felt at 2.19 pm (local time) after a series of aftershocks when a magnitude 4.4 quake hit the same region. Again, a magnitude 3.5 off the coast of Shikoku hit at 4.45 PM, and another magnitude 4.7 off Kushiro at 5:07 PM.

The authorities did not mention immediate reports of damage or injuries, and stated that they are monitoring the situation.

More to come…

