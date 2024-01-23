Earthquake today: 7.1 magnitude quake hits Kyrgyzstan-China border
According to the China Earthquake Administration, the epicentre of the quake struck at 2:09 a.m. (1809 GMT) and at a depth of 22 km (13 miles) in the mountainous border area of Wushi County in northwest China's Xinjiang region.
A magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck the Kyrgyzstan-Xinjiang border region on 23 January with reports of several injuries and collapsed houses, Chinese state media reported.
