Earthquake today: 7.1 magnitude quake hits Kyrgyzstan-China border

A magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck the Kyrgyzstan-Xinjiang border region on 23 January with reports of several injuries and collapsed houses, Chinese state media reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the China Earthquake Administration, the epicentre of the quake struck at 2:09 a.m. (1809 GMT) and at a depth of 22 km (13 miles) in the mountainous border area of Wushi County in northwest China's Xinjiang region.

However, the Xinjiang Earthquake Agency said the epicentre is about 50 km (31 miles) from Wushi, with five villages located within a 20-km (12 miles) radius around the epicentre, Xinhua News reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 8 a.m. (0000 GMT), 40 aftershocks have been recorded, according to China Earthquake Networks Center, quoted Hindustan Times.

The earthquake was felt strongly in Urumqi, Korla, Kashgar, Yining and surrounding areas, netizens on China's Weibo social media platform reported. Following the earthquake, the Xinjiang railway department immediately stopped operations and 27 trains were reportedly affected by the earthquake, Xinhua said.

Immediately after the tremors, emergency response services were activated by China's Earthquake Administration in conjunction with the Office of the Earthquake Relief Headquarters and the Ministry of Emergency Management. They also dispatched a group to guide local rescue efforts. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Several departments coordinated relief efforts, providing cotton tents, coats, quilts, mattresses, folding beds and heating stoves, Xinhua quoted China's Ministry of Emergency Management as saying. Xinjiang has been struck by a few sizeable earthquakes over the past 24 hours.

This is a developing story, it will be updated shortly.

