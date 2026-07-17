Earthquake today:7.4-magnitude quake jolts Mexican Coast, tsunami warning issued

GUATEMALA CITY: A powerful magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck near the coast of Mexico's southern state of Chiapas on Friday, triggering a tsunami warning and shaking buildings in neighboring Guatemala and El Salvador.

The quake, which struck near the Mexican city of Puerto Madero, was at a shallow depth of 10 km (6 miles), the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.

Following the tremor, the U.S. Tsunami Warning System issued a tsunami threat for the region.