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Earthquake today:7.4-magnitude quake jolts Mexican Coast, tsunami warning issued

A powerful 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck off Mexico's southern coast near Chiapas on Friday, triggering a tsunami threat and sending tremors across Guatemala and El Salvador, according to the USGS.

Reuters
Updated17 Jul 2026, 08:52 PM IST
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Illustration showing a seismograph reading and the globe. For representational purposes.
Illustration showing a seismograph reading and the globe. For representational purposes.(Pixabay)
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GUATEMALA CITY: A powerful magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck near the coast of Mexico's southern state of Chiapas on Friday, triggering a tsunami warning and shaking buildings in neighboring Guatemala and El Salvador.

The quake, which struck near the Mexican city of Puerto Madero, was at a shallow depth of 10 km (6 miles), the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.

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Following the tremor, the U.S. Tsunami Warning System issued a tsunami threat for the region.

The earthquake shook buildings in Guatemala City, according to a Reuters witness. The tremor was also felt in El Salvador, another Reuters witness said.

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