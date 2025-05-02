Earthquake today: 7.4 magnitude quake shakes southern coasts of Chile, Argentina; evacuation on amid tsunami warnings

Earthquake news today: An earthquake of 7.4 magnitude struck off the southern coasts of Chile and Argentina on Friday, according to the United States Geological Survey.

There have been no reports of casualties or injuries initially, as per news agency AP.

“Notable quake, preliminary info: M 7.4 - 219 km S of Ushuaia, Argentina,” the USGS said in a post on X.

The earthquake occurred at 9.58 am local time (1258 GMT). The epicentre of the earthquake was the Drake Passage, around 219 kilometres south of Ushuaia, Argentina, according to the US Geological Survey.

It was 10 kilometres deep, the agency said.

Chile orders evacuation Authorities in Chile have issued an evacuation alert for the entire coastal section of the Strait of Magellan, which is located in the far south of the country.

Shortly after the quake, the US Tsunami Warning Centers warned about a risk of “hazardous” tsunami waves, issuing an alert.

Chile's National Disaster Prevention and Response Service said a coastal area of Magallanes region in the southern tip of the country should be evacuated due to the risk of a tsunami.

Also Read | Turkey earthquake: Terrified news anchor continues to report as studio trembles

Videos on social media showed people calmly evacuating as sirens blared in the background. Chile's Hydrographic and Oceanographic Service (SHOA) estimated that waves will reach bases in Antarctica and cities in Chile's extreme south in the coming hours.

Watch the video here:

Chilean President Gabriel Boric wrote on X that “all resources are available” to respond to potential emergencies.

“We are calling for the evacuation of the coastline throughout the Magallanes region," Boric wrote.

“Right now, our duty is to be prepared and heed the authorities,” he added.

No damage reported in Argentina In the Argentine city of Ushuaia, considered the world's southernmost, local authorities suspended all types of water activities and navigation in the Beagle Channel for at least three hours. No material damage or evacuations were reported.

Also Read | Is India at risk of major earthquake after disasters in neighbouring countries?