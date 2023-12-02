Hello User
Business News/ News / World/  Earthquake today: Massive quake of 7.6 magnitude strikes Mindanao in Philippines, tsunami warning is issued

Livemint

An earthquake of magnitude 7.6 magnitude struck Mindanao in Philippines on Saturday. Soon after the quake, a tsunami warning has been issued for the island country.

A massive earthquake with a preliminary magnitude 7.6 on Richter Scale struck Mindanao in the Philippines on Saturday. Soon after the quake, a tsunami warning was issued for the island nation.

The earthquake struck at 10:37 pm off the cost of the southern Phillippines island of Mindanao. It was measured at a moderate depth of 32 kilometers, equivalent to 20 miles, reported news agency Associated Press.

Based on the intensity and location of the earthquake, there are chances of tsunami waves to hit the southern Philippines and parts of Indonesia, Palau and Malaysia, said the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre.

Given the situation, residents of Surigao Del Sur and Davao Oriental provinces on the eastern shores of Mindanao have been asked by the Philippine government provinces to immediately evacuate their homes and reach to higher grounds or move inland.

(Refresh for more updates)

