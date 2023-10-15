Earthquake today: Another 6.3 magnitude quake jolts Afghanistan city

A shallow 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck early Sunday northwest of the Afghan city of Herat, the US Geological Survey said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The quake hit at 0336 GMT, 33 kilometres (20 miles) from the city in an area of western Herat province where around 1,000 people were killed by a series of strong tremors over the past several days.

(Details awaited)

