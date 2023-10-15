BREAKING NEWS
Earthquake today: Another 6.3 magnitude quake jolts Afghanistan city
6.3 magnitude earthquake strikes near Herat, Afghanistan
A shallow 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck early Sunday northwest of the Afghan city of Herat, the US Geological Survey said.
The quake hit at 0336 GMT, 33 kilometres (20 miles) from the city in an area of western Herat province where around 1,000 people were killed by a series of strong tremors over the past several days.
(Details awaited)
