Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / World/  Earthquake today: Another 6.3 magnitude quake jolts Afghanistan city
BREAKING NEWS

Earthquake today: Another 6.3 magnitude quake jolts Afghanistan city

Livemint

6.3 magnitude earthquake strikes near Herat, Afghanistan

Mint Image

A shallow 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck early Sunday northwest of the Afghan city of Herat, the US Geological Survey said.

The quake hit at 0336 GMT, 33 kilometres (20 miles) from the city in an area of western Herat province where around 1,000 people were killed by a series of strong tremors over the past several days.

(Details awaited)

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 15 Oct 2023, 10:04 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.