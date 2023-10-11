Earthquake today: Another 6.3 magnitude quake shakes part of Western Afghanistan

Another strong earthquake has shaken part of western Afghanistan where a quake on Saturday killed more than 2,000 people. According to the US Geological Survey, the 6.3-magnitude earthquake Wednesday morning was about 28 kilometers outside the capital of Herat province. As per USGC, the depth of the quake was 10.0 km. The epicenter of Saturday's deadly quake was about 40 kilometers (25 miles) northwest of the provincial capital.

Currently, no information on damage from the tremor is available.

Speaking of the Saturday's deadly quake, thousands of Afghans who survived the powerful earthquake were bracing for a winter of homelessness. Volunteers worked with spades and pickaxes in Herat province since Saturday's deadly magnitude 6.3 quake followed by powerful aftershocks while others dug graves instead. As per WHO report, an estimated 12,110 people (1,730 families) in five districts Zindajan, Injil, Gulran, Injil and Khosan in Herat Province have been impacted by the earthquake. The hardest hit villages are Naieb Rafi, Mahal Wardakah, Kushk, Sia Aab, Kajkal and Nawabad in Zindajan district, where 100 percent houses have been completely destroyed.

