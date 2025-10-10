Earthquake today: Another quake of 6.9 magnitude jolts Philippines

Earthquake today: A new offshore earthquake, measuring 6.9 in magnitude, struck the same southern Philippine region that was hit by a 7.4 quake on Friday morning, Philippine seismologists said.

It wasn't immediately clear if it was a separate earthquake or an aftershock of Friday morning’s 7.4-magnitude quake – which killed at least five – as per reports.

Philippine Institute of Seismology and Volcanology chief Teresito Bacolcol said that Friday night’s earthquake that jolted Manay town in Davao Oriental province was caused by movement in the same fault line, the Philippine Trench, at a depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles).

Philippines earthquake A massive 7.5-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of the Philippines on Friday, triggering fears of a possible tsunami and aftershocks across the region.

However, hours after the quake, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center lifted its tsunami alert for the Philippines, Palau and Indonesia. "There is no longer a tsunami threat from this earthquake," it said in an advisory.

TOPSHOT - A relative of a victim who died in the 7.4-magnitude earthquake places a candle where the victim died, after a wall collapsed, in Mati town, Davao Oriental province in southern island of Mindanao. A powerful 6.9-magnitude aftershock jolted quake-hit southern Philippines late on October 10, triggering a fresh tsunami alert just hours after an earlier warning, authorities said. (Photo by Mark NAVALES / AFP)

Friday's quake comes a day after a 4.4 magnitude earthquake struck at 10:30 am local time on Thursday, October 9, with its epicentre three kilometres north-northeast of Pugo in La Union province at a depth of 23 kilometres.

The tremor caused strong shaking in Baguio City, leading to evacuations at schools and universities and the suspension of classes for the day by Mayor Benjamin Magalong, while lower intensities affected areas in Benguet, Mountain Province, and Pangasinan.

“We've had earthquakes in the past, but this was the strongest,”Jun Saavedra, a disaster mitigation officer of Governor Generoso town in Davao Oriental told AP. He further added that the intense ground swaying caused cracks in several buildings, including a high school, where about 50 students were brought to a hospital by ambulance after sustaining bruises

No casualties or major damage were reported, though PHIVOLCS warned of possible aftershocks in the seismically active region.

The Philippines lies in what is known as the Pacific Ring of Fire, where 90% of the world's earthquakes, including some of the largest ones, occur.