Another strong earthquake of 6.5 magnitude strikes Hokkaido region in Japan

Updated10 Dec 2025, 09:10 PM IST
A powerful 6.5-magnitude earthquake struck Japan’s Hokkaido region two days after a 7.6-magnitude tremor rocked the country, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC). The quake was at a depth of 57 km, EMSC said.

No reports of major damage or casualties were available so far.

Emergency teams are monitoring the situation as aftershocks continue to rattle the region.

More details awaited

