Earthquake today brings more trouble for Iran: Tremors of 4.3 magnitude jolt war-torn nation

Updated3 Mar 2026, 02:19 PM IST
Earthquake today: Tremors of 4.3 magnitude were felt in Iran's Gerash region on Tuesday, the US Geological Survey said. This comes at a time the country is engaged in an ongoing conflict with US-Israel. The quake occurred at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles) at around 12:24 PM, USGS said.

Powerful quake strikes Indonesia

Another powerful earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck off the Indonesian island of Sumatra on Tuesday, according to the USGS. According to authorities, the quake originated offshore from Sumatra's northeastern tip. Following the strong tremors, residents rushed to open spaces for safety.

