Myanmar earthquake: 5.5 magnitude tremors shake Meiktila in one of biggest aftershocks since March 28

According to the US Geological Survey, an earthquake of magnitude 5.5 felt on Sunday morning near Meiktila, a small city in central Myanmar. It comes at a point of time when Myanmar is occupied in relief efforts after a massive 7.7 magnitude temblor struck the country's central region on March 28.

The epicentre of the new quake was roughly hallway between Mandalay, Myanmar's second-biggest city, which sustained huge damage and casualties in last month's earthquake, and Naypyitaw, the capital, where numerous government offices were then damaged.

Myanmar's Meteorological Department stated Sunday's quake took place in the area of Wundwin township, 97 kilometers (60 miles) south of Mandalay, at a depth of 20 kilometers (12 miles). The US Geological Survey assessed the depth at 7.7 km (4.8 miles).

The Associated Press report cited two Wundwin residents, saying that the quake was so strong that people came out of buildings and that ceilings in some dwellings were annihilated. A Naypyitaw resident also reached by phone said he did not experience the latest quake.

Sunday's quake occurred on the morning of the first day of the country's three-day Thingyan holiday, which celebrates the traditional New Year. Public festivities for the holiday had already been cancelled.

3645 killed, 5,017 injured, 148 missing According to the Thai Meteorological Department's Earthquake Observation Division on Saturday, a total of 468 aftershocks were recorded. The Myanmar's State Administration Council state the earthquake has killed 3,645 lives, injured 5,017 people, and left 148 missing.

Al Jazeera cited UN figures stating the catastrophic incident has compounded an already severe humanitarian crisis from the ongoing civil war, which has displaced more than three million people and left nearly 20 million in need of aid.

"At a moment when the sole focus should be on ensuring humanitarian aid gets to disaster zones, the military is instead launching attacks," AFP quoted UN Human Rights Office spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani as saying.

India assessed 6 sites in Naypyitaw As part of Operation Brahma relief effort, Indian embassy in Myanmar, on April 10, confirmed assessment of 6 sites in Naypyitaw.

“Widening Operation Brahma. After assessing 6 affected sites in Mandalay, the safety & demolition engineers team from India assessed 6 sites in Naypyitaw today. And an Orthopedic surgeon from our Medical team is assisting treatment of 70 patients at a Naypyitaw Hospital,” the Indian Embassy in Myanmar said.