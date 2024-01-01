Japan earthquake: Buildings collapsed, roads cracked open, 'amusement swimming pool wave' in river | Visuals
Japan Earthquake: Several videos showed a room shaken by the earthquake, with hanging laundry swaying from side to side and a computer on a desk rattling. Other clips circulating on social media showed “tsunami waves observed along the coast of western Japan”.
"Scary visuals" from Japan flooded social media soon after an earthquake of magnitude 7.6 hit the central part of the country on Monday. A tsunami warning was issued following the tremors, urging residents to evacuate and prepare for possible aftershocks.
A video aired by NHK showed buildings collapsing in Ishikawa, while other clips circulating on social media showed "tsunami waves observed along the coast of western Japan".
Several videos showed a room shaken by the quake, with hanging laundry swaying from side to side and a computer on a desk rattling. Reports of major damage were not immediately available.
Another X user shared footage, saying. "Scary visuals, The 7.6 Earthquake in Western Japan today made the entire river/waterway jump out of its basin like it's an amusement swimming pool wave!"