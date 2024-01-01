Other netizens claimed that "the roads have cracked open" in Japan following the earthquake.

The earthquake occurred at 4:10 pm (local time) 42 km northeast of Anamizu, Japan. The depth was reported at 10 km, according to the USGS. It also shook buildings in central Tokyo.

Waves of 80 cm reached Toyama Prefecture around 4:35 pm and waves of 40 meters also reached Kashiwazaki, Niigata Prefecture, at 4:36 pm. It also reached Niigata's Sado Island at 4:10 pm, Reuters reported.

View Full Image A torii gate is damaged after an earthquake at a shrine in Kanazawa, Ishikawa prefecture, Japan Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. Japan issued tsunami alerts Monday after a series of strong quakes in the Sea of Japan. (AP)

The tsunami warning urged people to quickly leave coastal areas of Ishikawa, Niigata, Toyama and Yamagata prefectures, with over 1.2-meter waves reaching the Noto Peninsula's Wajima Port in Ishikawa, NHK reported. Tsunami warnings were also issued for Niigata, Toyama, Yamagata, Fukui and Hyogo prefectures, also along the Japan Sea Coast, NHK reported.

The Japan PM Office also issued instructions amid the pressing situation. It asked the officials to provide timely and accurate information to the public regarding the tsunami and evacuation and take thorough measures to prevent damage, such as the evacuation of residents.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Next Story

No Network

Server Issue

Internet Not Available