"Scary visuals" from Japan flooded social media soon after an earthquake of magnitude 7.6 hit the central part of the country on Monday. A tsunami warning was issued following the tremors, urging residents to evacuate and prepare for possible aftershocks. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to reports, a tsunami around 1 metre high struck parts of the west coast along the Sea of Japan, with a larger wave expected. The Japan Meteorological Agency issued tsunami warnings for the coastal prefectures of Ishikawa, Niigata and Toyama, Reuters reported. "5m waves expected in Ishikawa," a person posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A video aired by NHK showed buildings collapsing in Ishikawa, while other clips circulating on social media showed "tsunami waves observed along the coast of western Japan".

Several videos showed a room shaken by the quake, with hanging laundry swaying from side to side and a computer on a desk rattling. Reports of major damage were not immediately available.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Some other visuals shot at the local Shinkansen station in Ishikawa, showed a board shaking vigorously and shattering into pieces.

Other netizens claimed that "the roads have cracked open" in Japan following the earthquake. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The earthquake occurred at 4:10 pm (local time) 42 km northeast of Anamizu, Japan. The depth was reported at 10 km, according to the USGS. It also shook buildings in central Tokyo.

Waves of 80 cm reached Toyama Prefecture around 4:35 pm and waves of 40 meters also reached Kashiwazaki, Niigata Prefecture, at 4:36 pm. It also reached Niigata's Sado Island at 4:10 pm, Reuters reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A torii gate is damaged after an earthquake at a shrine in Kanazawa, Ishikawa prefecture, Japan Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. Japan issued tsunami alerts Monday after a series of strong quakes in the Sea of Japan.

The tsunami warning urged people to quickly leave coastal areas of Ishikawa, Niigata, Toyama and Yamagata prefectures, with over 1.2-meter waves reaching the Noto Peninsula's Wajima Port in Ishikawa, NHK reported. Tsunami warnings were also issued for Niigata, Toyama, Yamagata, Fukui and Hyogo prefectures, also along the Japan Sea Coast, NHK reported.

The Japan PM Office also issued instructions amid the pressing situation. It asked the officials to provide timely and accurate information to the public regarding the tsunami and evacuation and take thorough measures to prevent damage, such as the evacuation of residents. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!