Earthquake today: Japan issues warning for west coast as 4 feet high tsunami waves hit Ishikawa
Japan issued earthquake warning for Ishikawa prefecture and western coast after a 7.6 magnitude quake hit central Japan. Major highways near the epicenter have been closed.
Japan issued another earthquake warning for Ishikawa, Toyama, and for almost all of its western coast, hours after a powerful earthquake measuring 7.6 on the Richter scale hit central Japan. Further, Japan traffic authorities have said that major highways have been closed near epi-centre of Japan earthquake.