Japan issued another earthquake warning for Ishikawa, Toyama, and for almost all of its western coast, hours after a powerful earthquake measuring 7.6 on the Richter scale hit central Japan. Further, Japan traffic authorities have said that major highways have been closed near epi-centre of Japan earthquake. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Japan Meteorological Agency said that a succession of 21 earthquakes registering 4.0 magnitude or stronger struck central Japan in just over 90 minutes on Monday, 1 January.

Japan issued a major tsunami warning for Ishikawa and lower-level tsunami warnings or advisories for the rest of the western coast of Japan's main island of Honshu.

According to Japan authorities, around 36,920 households has been left without power after the series of Japan earthquakes.

A tsunami of at least 1.2 meters (4 feet) hit the town of Wajima, about 300 km (190 miles) from Tokyo on Monday, public broadcaster NHK said. Announcers urged people in the areas to flee to higher ground and away from the coast. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A tsunami of about 3 meters (about 10 feet) high was expected to hit Niigata and other prefectures on the western coast of Japan.

Smaller tsunami waves were already confirmed to have reached the coastline, according to NHK.

Neighboring Niigata prefecture could also be hit by tsunami waves. Several aftershocks rattled the area following the major quake, Bloomberg reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bullet train services were halted in central and eastern Japan after the quake.

The earthquake was large enough to be felt in Tokyo. Japan’s Nuclear Regulation Authority said it was checking on operations at Tokyo Electric Power Co.’s Kashiwazaki Kariwa nuclear power plant.

Japan is one of the world’s most quake-prone countries. In 2011 it suffered a major quake, followed by a tsunami that killed thousands of people and wrecked the Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear plant. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In nearby South Korea, the weather agency urged residents in some eastern coastal towns to watch for possible changes in sea levels. Tsunami waves that hit later later can be bigger than the initial ones.

Further Tsunami alerts had also been sounded for North Korea and Russia's far eastern region have been issued by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.

Russian state media TASS has informed that Russia's emergencies ministry has said part of far eastern Sakhalin island is under threat of Tsunami, and evacuations are being carried out. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With agency inputs)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!