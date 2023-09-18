Hello User
Earthquake today: Japan region hit by 6.3 magnitude tremor, no report of casualty yet

Earthquake today: Japan region hit by 6.3 magnitude tremor, no report of casualty yet

1 min read 18 Sep 2023, 07:21 PM IST

  • The quake was at a depth of 171km (106.25 miles), GFZ said.

Japan region hit by 6.3 magnitude tremor, no report of casualty yet

An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck northeast of Taiwan region on Monday, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said. The earthquake was also confirmed by United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The quake was at a depth of 171km (106.25 miles), GFZ said.

(This is breaking news. Please refresh for more details)

Updated: 18 Sep 2023, 07:51 PM IST
