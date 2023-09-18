Earthquake today: Japan region hit by 6.3 magnitude tremor, no report of casualty yet1 min read 18 Sep 2023, 07:21 PM IST
- The quake was at a depth of 171km (106.25 miles), GFZ said.
An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck northeast of Taiwan region on Monday, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said. The earthquake was also confirmed by United States Geological Survey (USGS).
(This is breaking news. Please refresh for more details)