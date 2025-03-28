LIVE UPDATES

Myanmar Earthquake Today LIVE: India's launches ‘Operation Brahma’ for humanitarian aid as death toll reaches 1,002

13 min read . Updated: 29 Mar 2025, 10:51 AM IST

Bangkok, Thailand, Myanmar Earthquake LIVE: The earthquake struck midday Friday with an epicenter not far from Mandalay, followed by several aftershocks including one measuring a strong 6.4 magnitude.