Bangkok, Myanmar Earthquake Today LIVE: A strong 7.7 magnitude earthquake hit central Myanmar on March 28, Friday. The death toll from a massive earthquake in Myanmar has passed 1,000, the ruling junta said on Saturday, with more than 2,000 injured.
A statement from the junta's information team said 1,002 people are known to have died in Friday's shallow 7.7-magnitude quake, with 2,376 injured.
A major hospital in Myanmar's capital city Naypyitaw, has turned into a ‘mass casualty area’ after the devastating quake.
Both Myanmar and Thailand have declared a state of emergency, after the devastating earthquake sent skyscrapers tumbling, injuring over thousands.
Earthquake in Meghalaya's East Garo Hills
Minutes after the Myanmar earthquake, the National Center for Seismology in India reported a 4.0 Ritcher scale quake in Meghalaya's East Garo Hills. Mild tremors were felt in Kolkata and Imphal.
Tremors were also felt in China's southwest Yunnan province, according to Beijing's quake agency, which reported that the jolt had a magnitude of 7.9
Myanmar quake death toll passes 1,000, AFP reported citing junta government.
India has launched 'Operation Brahma' to support earthquake-impacted Myanmar. Indian Air Force C-130 J aircraft carrying approximately 15 tonnes of relief material, including tents, blankets, sleeping bags, food packets, hygiene kits, generators, and essential medicines, landed in Yangon on Saturday.
In a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal wrote, "Operation Brahma - India acts as a First Responder to assist the people of Myanmar affected by yesterday's massive earthquake. Our first tranche of 15 tonnes of relief material, including tents, blankets, sleeping bags, food packets, hygiene kits, generators, and essential medicines, has landed in Yangon. (ANI)
Following the 7.7 magnitude earthquake which was felt across Myanmar, Thailand, China, and Vietnam, Indian tourists in Bangkok returned safely to New Delhi Airport on Saturday and recounted the difficulty they faced in trying to return home.
Bharati Khurana told ANI that due to the emergency closure of all commercial spaces, they were not able to get taxis to the airport to return home at first. (ANI)
Nurses at a maternity center in Ruili, southwest China's Yunnan Province, did all they could to protect newborns when a deadly earthquake struck Myanmar, sending strong tremors across the border into Yunnan
The death toll in Myanmar from a strong earthquake has risen to 694, with 1,670 people injured, state media reported on Saturday, citing a statement from the ruling military, Reuters reported.
A powerful earthquake rocked Myanmar on Friday, causing extensive damage across a wide swath of one of the world’s poorest countries and prompting officials to warn that the initial death toll — above 140 — was likely to grow in the days ahead. (AP)
India is sending around 15 tonnes of relief materials in a military transport aircraft to earthquake-hit Myanmar on March 28, sources told news agency PTI.
The C130J aircraft of the Indian Air Force took off for Myanmar from the Hindon air force station, the PTI news report said.
China's foreign ministry said early on Saturday it had not received any reports of Chinese citizens killed in the devastating earthquake that hit Myanmar on Friday. (Reuters)
India will send over 15 tonnes of relief material to Myanmar following a series of powerful earthquakes, sources said.
India will send the relief materials to Myanmar aboard an Indian Air Force (IAF) C-130J aircraft from Air Force Station Hindon, sources stated.
According to sources, the relief package includes tents, sleeping bags, blankets, ready-to-eat meals, water purifiers, hygiene kits, solar lamps, generator sets, and essential medicines such as paracetamol, antibiotics, syringes, gloves, and bandages. (ANI)
Another earthquake with a magnitude of 4.2 on the Richter Scale hit Myanmar at 23.56 IST, March 28.
(Source - National Center for Seismology)
Earthquake today LIVE: Rescue operations are currently underway in Bangkok's capital city Thailand. At least 9 people have been killed. Here's a glimpse of the rescue operations
Earthquake today LIVE: Over 150 people have been killed following the brutal earthquake that rattled Myanmar, the tremors of which were also felt in Bangkok, Thailand.
Earthquake today LIVE: A major hospital located in Myanmar's capital city, Naypyitaw, was among the few buildings that sustained damage from the earthquake
Earthquake today LIVE: Pope Francis offered prayers to the victims killed in the Myanmar earthquake, after a five-week hospitalisation for life-threatening double pneumonia.
Earthquake today LIVE: A rooftop pool spilled off a Bangkok skyscraper, following the 7.7 magnitude jolt that rattled Myanmar. Here's a video of the incident
Earthquake today LIVE: The head of Myanmar's military government said in the televised speech that at least 144 people were killed. ''The death toll and injuries are expected to rise,'' Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing said, reported AFP.
Earthquake today LIVE: At least nine people have been killed in Bangkok, after the earthquake in Myanmar sent tremors to Thailand's capital city.
Earthquake today LIVE: Around 117 people have been reported missing from Bangkok
Earthquake today LIVE: At least 144 people have been killed, and 732 others were injured after the devastating earthquake.
Earthquake today LIVE: As per the National Center for Seismology, Myanmar has experienced 7 aftershocks following the principal earthquake
Earthquake today LIVE: After the 7.7 magnitude earthquake, Myanmar was hit by another quake of lower intensity. These quakes are called aftershocks. Know more here
Earthquake today LIVE: Myanmar suffered continuous aftershocks after the strong tremor measuring 7.7 on the Richter Scale.
Earthquake today LIVE: Several workers were teary-eyed as rescue operations continued in Myanmar
Earthquake today LIVE: Myanmar's shadow foreign minister said that more casualties were likely in Mandalay, near epicentre of earthquake, reported Reuters.
Earthquake today LIVE: Myanmar's shadow foreign minister announced that anti Junta rebels would be deployed to provide humanitarian aid, reported Reuters
Earthquake today LIVE: Myanmar's shadow government called for 'urgent' international help, and added that the situation was very ‘tense’
Earthquake today LIVE: Hours after the deadly 7.7 magnitude earthquake rattled Myanmar, another quake of 4.3 magnitude jolted the country, as per the National Center for Seismology
Earthquake today LIVE: The Indian Embassy in Thailand stated that no untoward incidents involving Indian citizens have been reported so far. The embassy is in close coordination with Thai authorities to ensure the safety and well-being of Indian nationals in Thailand.
Earthquake today LIVE: Videos of the 7.7 magnitude earthquake have surfaced on social media. Here's a glimpse
Earthquake today LIVE: At least 81 people got trapped in rubble after a sky-scraper in Bangkok tumbled following the massive quake.
Earthquake today LIVE: Panic gripped tourists and residents in Thailand's Bangkok after tremors shook the capital city, causing many people to be trapped in rubble after a skyscraper tumbled down.
Earthquake today LIVE: "About 20 people died after they arrived at our hospital so far. Many people were injured," said a doctor at the general hospital in Myanmar's capital city Naypyidaw
Earthquake today LIVE: Speaking about the Thailand, Myanmar earthquake, Secretary (East) Jaideep Mazumdar said: “the BIMSTEC region is prone to extreme weather events and natural disasters."
Earthquake today LIVE: Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi expressed ‘deep’ concern over the devastating earthquake in Myanmar and Thailand
Earthquake today LIVE: "We are ready to provide support as soon as the need has been expressed and we have evacuated our premises in Bangkok to guard against any form of risk," said France foreign minister Jean-Noel Barrot
Earthquake today LIVE: EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said the 27-nation bloc was ‘ready’ to help after the deadly quake rattled Myanmar, Thailand.
Earthquake today LIVE: Tremors were felt in Bangladesh and China after a 7.7 magnitude earthquake rattled Myanmar.
Earthquake today LIVE: Three people have been confirmed to be dead, and 90 are still missing, Thai Defence Minister Phumtham Wechachai told reporters.
Earthquake today LIVE: At least 81 people are still trapped in the rubble after a building collpased in Thailand's Bangkok. Rescuers are trying to free them, reported Reuters.
Earthquake today LIVE: Thai PM Shinawatra has cautioned all citizens to remain vigilant of potential aftershocks. The govt sent out SMS alerts cautioning all citizens.
Earthquake today LIVE: The Stock Exchange of Thailand suspended all trading activities for the afternoon session on Friday after the 7.7 magnitude earthquake
Earthquake today LIVE: Reportedly, the 7.7 magnitude earthquake that rattled Myanmar, is the strongest in a century.
Earthquake today LIVE: UN officials said that initial reports from Myanmar indicate that significant damage has been caused by the 7.2 magnitude earthquake, reported Reuters.
Earthquake today LIVE: Six earthquakes struck Myanmar stated the National Center for Seismology. As per the NCS, the latest earthquake occurred at a depth of 10km, making it susceptible to aftershocks.
Earthquake today LIVE: A stream of patients were brought to the major hospitals in Bangkok and Myanmar's capital city following the earthquake. Here's a glimpse
Earthquake today LIVE: In case of any emergency, Indian nationals in Thailand are advised to contact the emergency number +66 618819218, stated the Indian Embassy in Bangkok.
Earthquake today LIVE: Thailand govt issued a nationwide alert, and cautioned citizens to be vigilant for potential aftershocks.
Earthquake today LIVE: Myanmar's ruling military declared emergency in six regions, and different states, including the country's capital city Naypyitaw