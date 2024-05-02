Earthquake today: Magnitude 4.0 quake jolts Taiwan

An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale rocked Taiwan at 15:51 pm (local time) on Thursday, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA) data

An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale rocked Taiwan at 15:51 pm (local time) on Thursday, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA) data. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The CWA stated that the epicentre of the earthquake was located at 10.2 km south-southwest of Taitung County Hall, with a shallow focal depth of 26.8 km.

It is important to note that the island was hit by another earthquake of magnitude 6.1 on the Richter on April 23, according to National Centre for Seismology (NCS) data. The epicentre of the quake was located at Latitude 23.69 and Longitude 121.85, at a depth of 87 kilometres. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read | BJP declares Dinesh Pratap Singh as Raebareli candidate for Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Who is he? Meanwhile, the Taiwan government today said it has approved around $878 million as earthquake relief after last month's quake that killed at least 17 people and damaged buildings and infrastructure, news agency AFP reported.

The magnitude 7.4 quake that hit the island on April 3 also injured more than 1,100 people, but strict building codes and widespread disaster readiness is credited with averting an even bigger catastrophe.

The quake caused massive landslides that blocked tunnels and damaged roads and buildings, dealing a blow to tourism and business in eastern Hualien city, near the epicentre. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read | 'Our votebank is every Indian': Congress chief Kharge writes to PM Modi "It will make utmost efforts to rebuild homes and revitalise business, with an NT$28.55 billion ($878 million) 0403 Earthquake Recovery and Reconstruction Plan," AFP cited the Taiwan government as saying.

Under the project, NT$18.44 billion will be earmarked for emergency repair and reconstruction of public facilities. The government said NT$5.84 billion is for resettlement and reconstruction of private homes damaged by the quake.

Also Read | Dubai rains: Flights disrupted, schools closed as heavy downpour and thunderstorms soak emirate — 7 key points Another NT$4.08 billion will finance industrial revitalisation, while NT$190 million will go to "other insurance subsidies and employment assistance programmes", the cabinet said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"In the future, the central and local governments will work together... to ensure that the people receive the fastest, most adequate, and most timely help," the cabinet said in a statement.

(With inputs from agencies)

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!