Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features
With the Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • My Mint
  • Infographics
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / World/  Earthquake Today: Magnitude 5.6 quake hits central Turkey, no immediate reports of casualties

Earthquake Today: Magnitude 5.6 quake hits central Turkey, no immediate reports of casualties

AP

  • The magnitude 5.6 earthquake occurred in the town of Sulusaray, in Tokat province, some 450 kilometers (280 miles) east of the capital, Ankara

Turkey is crossed by active fault lines and earthquakes are frequent.

A moderately-strong earthquake struck central Turkey on Thursday, the country’s disaster management agency said. It was not immediately clear if it caused any casualties or damage.

The magnitude 5.6 earthquake occurred in the town of Sulusaray, in Tokat province, some 450 kilometers (280 miles) east of the capital, Ankara, according to the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency, or AFAD.

It was felt in neighboring provinces, according to HaberTurk television.

Turkey is crossed by active fault lines and earthquakes are frequent.

A devastating magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck parts of southern Turkey and neighboring Syria last year, killing more than 59,000 people.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.