Earthquake today: Magnitude 5.7 quake strikes Turkey region

Earthquake today: A magnitude 5.7 quake struck the Turkey region of Istanbul on Sunday, reported Reuters, citing GFZ (Geo-research Centre). The magnitude of the earthquake was later revised to be 5.0.

There have been no immediate reports of casualties in the earthquake.

According to Centre Sismologique, the earthquake had a shallow depth of 10 km, and was followed by at least 2 aftershocks.

Shallow earthquakes are generally more dangerous than deep earthquakes. This is because the seismic waves from shallow earthquakes have a shorter distance to travel to the surface, resulting in stronger ground shaking and potentially more damage to structures and greater casualties.

Myanmar hit with 2 earthquakes in a day Earlier today, Myanmar was hit with two earthquakes. One of 3.2 magnitude and the other of 4.0.

According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the second earthquake occurred at a depth of 60km. “EQ of M: 3.2, On: 28/09/2025 13:48:41 IST, Lat: 24.52 N, Long: 94.69 E, Depth: 60 Km, Location: Myanmar.”

The previous earthquake of magnitude 4.0 struck Myanmar was reported at a shallow depth of 10km, making it susceptible to aftershocks.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.0, On: 28/09/2025 06:25:33 IST, Lat: 18.84 N, Long: 96.40 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Myanmar."