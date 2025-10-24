Earthquake today: Magnitude 5.74 quake strikes Hokkaido, Japan

Earthquake today: A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck Hokkaido in Japan on Friday. The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), reported Reuters quoting the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ). So far, there are no reports of any damage. There have been no reported casualties or injuries so far.

The whole country is in a very active seismic area, and they have the densest seismic network in the world, so they are able to record many earthquakes.

Meanwhile, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), an earthquake of magnitude 3.7 struck Pakistan and Afghanistan.

As per the NCS, the earthquake struck at a shallow depth of 10 km, making it susceptible to aftershocks.

In a post on X, NCS said, "EQ of M: 3.7, On: 24/10/2025 10:14:26 IST, Lat: 36.64 N, Long: 72.77 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Pakistan."

Previously, an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 struck Afghanistan in the early hours of Tuesday. Also Read | Magnitude 6.1 quake strikes Mindanao, Philippines

The World Bank had recently said in a statement that “earthquake that struck Afghanistan on August 31 caused estimated $183 million in direct physical damages to buildings and infrastructure.”

A few days ago, a mild earthquake of 3.6 magnitude had struck Tibet, as reported by the NCS. The NCS said on X, “EQ of M: 3.6, On: 22/10/2025 12:46:10 IST, Lat: 28.16 N, Long: 87.63 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Tibet.”

A day ago, another earthquake of 4 magnitude had struck parts of Tibet.

The largest earthquakes in Tibet, with magnitudes of 8.0 or similar, occur along strike-slip faults. Normal faulting earthquakes are smaller in magnitude; in 2008, five normal faulting earthquakes with magnitudes of 5.9 to 7.1 occurred in various locations across the plateau.

Shallow earthquakes are typically more hazardous than deeper ones because their seismic waves travel a shorter distance to the surface, producing stronger ground shaking. This can lead to more structural damage and higher casualties. The Tibetan Plateau, in particular, experiences significant seismic activity due to collisions between tectonic plates.